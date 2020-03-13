Director Shoots Dead Partner During Office Meeting In Noida: Police

Two people have been killed in the incident, police said. (Representational)

A director of a private firm was killed while another injured when a colleague allegedly opened fire before shooting himself dead during a meeting in Greater Noida on Thursday, police said.

The director who opened fire from his licensed revolver and later shot himself dead has been identified as Pradeep Agarwal (55).

The man who was killed in the incident has been identified as Naresh Gupta (65) while third firm director Rakesh Kumar Jain (60) has been hospitalised with a bullet injury, police said.

The incident was reported around 3 pm from the office of UP Telelinks Limited, which manufactures cables and located in Chhapraula village under the Badalpur police station limits, they said.

Only the three directors were present in the room when Pradeep Agarwal pulled out his revolver and opened fire allegedly over some financial issue, according to police.

All three directors lived in Delhi, police added.

"A meeting of the company was underway and the three directors were discussing financial issues. As per preliminary investigation, the three hit a logjam over some financial matter after which one of the directors opened fire," police official Alok Singh told reporters.

The police officer said that Pradeep Agarwal shot at Jain when he was trying to escape from the room.

A case has been registered and investigation is underway, the police official said.

"Forensic teams are collecting evidence. The team has seized the weapon used in the crime and examining it. Rakesh Jain is out of danger but still in the hospital," he added.

The bodies have been sent for autopsy, police said.