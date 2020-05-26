"We Work 24 Hours, Paid For 12": Cops Facing Protests For Sealing Greater Noida Complex

The police stood outside the Greater Noida residential complex and negotiated with the residents.

The residents of a housing complex in Greater Noida near Delhi and the police in the area had a face-off of sorts on Monday night after the entire complex was sealed because a person living there tested positive for coronavirus.

The residents of Supertech Ecovillage One objected to the sealing of the entire complex and argued with the police that only the building from where the COVID-19 case emerged should be sealed.

A video taken late Monday night showed police personnel standing outside the gate of the residential complex, trying to convince the residents to co-operate with them.

Residents argued that said that most of the offices have reopened and that they have to go to offices.

"We're standing in front of you. We're also doing our jobs. It's a government job. We work for 24 hours and get paid for 12 hours. If it is a matter of argument, then come out," a police officer, holding a mic, is seen telling the residents.

"We will die of hunger, Sir," a male voice from the residential complex can be heard saying.

"You can speak to the District Magistrate. We didn't let even the migrants die of hunger," the officer replies.

After a long round of talks, the administration managed to pacify the residents. Supertech Ecovillage One has now been completely sealed.

Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar district, under which falls Greater Noida and Noida, has recorded 359 coronavirus cases. The district administration has sealed its borders with Delhi despite the state government earlier this month saying that people in Delhi can travel to Noida and Ghaziabad.

Ghaziabad too has sealed its borders with Delhi due to a sudden spike in coronavirus cases.