94-Year-Old Man Recovers From COVID-19. 'You Motivate Us,' Says Official

The 94-year-old manwas discharged from the Sharda Hospital on Sunday.

A 94-year-old man was among the nearly 60 patients who recovered from the coronavirus infection in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar on Sunday, officials said today. The news was also shared by the District Magistrate who also praised the nonagenarian for defeating the virus which has affected over 2.5 lakh people in the country.

"Sir, you motivate us to work even harder," District Magistrate Gautam Budha Nagar Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj tweeted, as he wished him a "very long and healthy life".

The nonagenarian was admitted to the private Sharda Hospital, a dedicated COVID-19 facility, and discharged on Sunday, news agency PTI reported.

"10 patients were discharged from the Sharda Hospital on Sunday, including the 94-year-old man, after successful treatment of coronavirus," District Information Officer Rakesh Chauhan was quoted as saying by PTI.

This 94 year resident turned covid negative and was discharged today. He is an inspiration to many like me. Sir, you motivate us to work even harder, we all residents wish you a very long and healthy life pic.twitter.com/WpaKITKDjo - DM G.B. Nagar (@dmgbnagar) June 7, 2020

Altogether 57 patients were discharged from various hospitals in the district on Sunday. This includes 42 patients admitted to the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) and five from the private Kailash Hospital.

The recovery rate of patients in the district is now over 65 per cent.

Till Sunday evening, Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, had recorded 632 positive cases of coronavirus while the number of active patients was 195, according to official statistics.

The district has witnessed eight deaths due to the pandemic so far.