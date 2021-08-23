Child, 1, Playing On Birthday, Falls To Death From 12th Floor In Noida

The stairwell is located a few steps away from the Kasanas' home.

Air of celebration at the Kasana household in Greater Noida turned into a pall of gloom within moments as one-year-old Riwan died on his birthday after falling from the 12th floor.

The incident took place at the Casa Greens 1 housing society in Bisrakh police station area of Greater Noida today.

To celebrate his son's first birthday, Satyendra Kasana and his family members were decorating their home and some guests had also arrived on the occasion.

One-year-old Riwan was playing in the common area outside their flat's main door when he fell through the stairwell to 12 floors below and died.

A video of the building shows the door to Kasanas' home and then moves a few steps away to the stairwell through which Riwan fell.

In the video, the stairwell can be seen with an iron handrail, Horizontal rows of iron bars with spaces between them run parallel to the handrail.