Body Of Newborn Girl Found On Noida Road

The official said an investigation is underway. (Representational)

The body of a newborn girl was found along a road in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Monday, police said.

The infant's body was spotted by some locals at Chhijarsi in Sector 63 who alerted the Phase 3 police station officials, they said.

"It appears that the baby was abandoned at the spot by someone fearing public shame," a local policeman said.

It was not clear whether the baby was already dead when abandoned or she died after being left there, the official said, adding an investigation is underway.

