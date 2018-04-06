At Least 30 Students Fall Ill Following Breakfast At School Canteen In Noida When the Noida administration was informed about the incident, food safety officers were sent to the school to take stock of the situation. However, the officers were allegedly denied access by the school management

19 Shares EMAIL PRINT While the exact cause is still not known, it could be a case of food poisoning. (File photo) Noida: At least 30 students of a private school in Noida fell ill after consuming breakfast in the canteen on Thursday. The students complained of uneasiness, stomach ache and some of them threw up. A team of doctors was called to provide immediate help, the management of Step by Step School said. Some of the students were also taken to nearby hospitals in Noida and Delhi. All the students are said to be stable.



The students aren't allowed to bring food from home as the school provides breakfast and lunch in its canteen. While the exact cause is still not known, it could be a case of food poisoning. The food samples have been sent for evaluation.



"Some of the students at our school had mild to severe stomach ache and some also vomited. A team of doctors from Max Hospital provided medical attention to affected students," the principal said in a statement.



The management informed the parents and briefed them about the condition of their wards. "A few students who wanted to go home were sent with their parents," the statement added.



When the Noida administration was informed about the incident, food safety officers were sent to the school to take stock of the situation. However, the officers were allegedly denied access by the school management.



District Magistrate BN Singh has ordered an investigation into the matter. The police have registered an FIR against the school management.



"After 25-30 students fell ill at this Noida school, we sent the city magistrate, circle officer and food safety officer for investigation, but the officers weren't allowed to enter the school. We are inquiring into the incident," Mr Singh said.



Meanwhile, the principal has assured that necessary action will be taken to investigate possible causes of the outbreak.



At least 30 students of a private school in Noida fell ill after consuming breakfast in the canteen on Thursday. The students complained of uneasiness, stomach ache and some of them threw up. A team of doctors was called to provide immediate help, the management of Step by Step School said. Some of the students were also taken to nearby hospitals in Noida and Delhi. All the students are said to be stable.The students aren't allowed to bring food from home as the school provides breakfast and lunch in its canteen. While the exact cause is still not known, it could be a case of food poisoning. The food samples have been sent for evaluation."Some of the students at our school had mild to severe stomach ache and some also vomited. A team of doctors from Max Hospital provided medical attention to affected students," the principal said in a statement.The management informed the parents and briefed them about the condition of their wards. "A few students who wanted to go home were sent with their parents," the statement added.When the Noida administration was informed about the incident, food safety officers were sent to the school to take stock of the situation. However, the officers were allegedly denied access by the school management.District Magistrate BN Singh has ordered an investigation into the matter. The police have registered an FIR against the school management. "After 25-30 students fell ill at this Noida school, we sent the city magistrate, circle officer and food safety officer for investigation, but the officers weren't allowed to enter the school. We are inquiring into the incident," Mr Singh said.Meanwhile, the principal has assured that necessary action will be taken to investigate possible causes of the outbreak.