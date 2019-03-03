Aqua Line Metro To Arrive Once In Every 10 Minutes During Peak Hours

The Aqua Line service is available from 6 am to 10 pm on weekdays and 8 am to 10 pm on weekends.

The Noida-Greater Noida Metro will run at a gap of 10 minutes instead of 15 minutes during peak traffic hours from Monday, according to its operator Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC).

The increased frequency would be effective from 8 am to 11 am and from 5 pm to 8 pm Monday to Friday, it said.

"It has been decided by the competent authority to increase the frequency of trains by reducing headway interval from 15 minutes to 10 minutes during peak hours (8 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 8 pm) on working days (Monday to Friday)," NMRC said.

The Aqua Line service is available from 6 am to 10 pm on weekdays and 8 am to 10 pm on weekends.

The agency has announced making its land around the 10 metro stations available to public for parking from Monday.

The stations where parking would be available are Sector 51, 76, 101, 81, 137, 142, Knowledge Park, Pari Chowk, Alpha 1 and Delta. The Aqua Line, which has 21 stations covering 29.7 km between Noida and Greater Noida, sees a daily average ridership of 10,458 passengers, according to NMRC.

