5 Killed As Speeding Car Rams Truck On Greater Noida Expressway

Eyewitnesses described the accident site as devastating with the car reduced almost to a mangled pile.

At least five people were killed this morning after their speeding car rammed a truck that had broken down and was parked on the roadside in Noida. The victims included three women and two men.

The car collided with the truck from behind on the Greater Noida Expressway around 6 am. The victims were travelling in a WagonR from Noida to Greater Noida, said police.

Locals alerted the police and helped them send the victims to hospital.

The victims were identified as Aman (27), Devi Singh (60), Rajkumari (50), Vimlesh (40), and Kamlesh. Aman, who was driving the car, was declared dead on the spot while the rest died shortly after being taken to the hospital.

Eyewitnesses described the accident site as devastating with the car reduced almost to a mangled pile. Traffic on the expressway was disrupted after the accident and was restored after the damaged car was towed away.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

All aspects of the incident are being thoroughly examined and an investigation is underway, said Ashok Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida.