24-Year-Old Shot Dead, Allegedly After Fight Over Parking In Noida

A 24-year-old man was allegedly shot dead in Noida after a fight over parking during a wedding function, police said. Two others were injured.

The man was returning home with a cousin and a neighbour when he asked two wedding guests to park their vehicles in an "orderly manner", a police official said.

"An argument between the two sides turned violent when the wedding guests opened fire," police said. The man, his cousin and a neighbour were rushed to a hospital, but he died.

Police are questioning other wedding guests.