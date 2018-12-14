24-Year-Old Shot Dead, Allegedly After Fight Over Parking In Noida

The man was returning home with a cousin and a neighbour when he asked two wedding guests to park their vehicles in an "orderly manner", police said.

Noida | | Updated: December 14, 2018 23:47 IST
24-Year-Old Shot Dead, Allegedly After Fight Over Parking In Noida

Police are questioning other wedding guests after the killing. (Representational)


Noida: 

A 24-year-old man was allegedly shot dead in Noida after a fight over parking during a wedding function, police said. Two others were injured.

The man was returning home with a cousin and a neighbour when he asked two wedding guests to park their vehicles in an "orderly manner", a police official said.

"An argument between the two sides turned violent when the wedding guests opened fire," police said. The man, his cousin and a neighbour were rushed to a hospital, but he died.

Police are questioning other wedding guests.

