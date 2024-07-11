Woman Kidnaps 6-Month-Old Boy From Nagpur Railway Station: Police

Three teams have been formed to arrest her and rescue the child, police said (Representational)

A 6-month-old boy was kidnapped by a woman on Thursday from Nagpur railway station, a police official said.

The child, his sibling and parents were travelling from Amravati to Gondia and were supposed to board a train from here early morning, Superintendent of Police (Railways) Akshay Shinde said.

"The couple reached Nagpur at 2am with their two children, comprising a 4-year-old and the infant who was abducted. At 4:30 am they went to sleep and the child was kidnapped at 7:30 am. We have got CCTV footage which shows a woman boarding a train with the child. Three teams have been formed to arrest her and rescue the child," Mr Shinde said.

