Toddler Crushed To Death By Speeding Vehicle In Maharashtra

The police are trying to identify the vehicle. (Representational)

A toddler was crushed to death by a four-wheeler in front of her house in Maharashtra's Nagpur, the police said.

The incident took place at around 5.30 pm on Wednesday when a speeding four-wheeler ran over the two-and-a-half-year-old child who was playing on the road outside her house.

The driver sped away without stopping the vehicle. A neighbor witnessed the accident and alerted the child's mother.

The child was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival, the police official said.

"We are examining the CCTV footage from the area to identify the vehicle," the police said.

