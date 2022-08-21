Rape Accused Escapes From Police Station, Arrested Later Riding Stolen Bike In Maharashtra

He was arrested under the IPC and POCSO Act provision and was later granted bail. (Representational)

A man accused of rape allegedly escaped from a police station in Nagpur but was arrested a few hours later while he was riding a stolen motorcycle, an official said on Sunday.

Dinesh Narule (30) is accused of raping a teen girl last year and he was arrested under the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act provisions and later granted bail, he said.

"As he had remained absent from court hearings, he was brought to Veltur police station for action. However, while personnel were busy with paperwork, he fled. We caught him eight hours later while he was trying to flee from his native village on a motorcycle stolen from Lakadganj," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)