Nagpur Man Dies Trying To Stop Brother's Friend From Dying By Suicide

Further investigations are underway, the police said

A 25-year-old man died after being accidentally stabbed while trying to save his brother's friend, who was trying to die by suicide, in Nagpur, an official said.

The incident happened on Thursday and the police have arrested the man, he said.

The arrested person, Rohit Gyaneshwar Kharwe (27), lived in the house of his friend Manish Pramod Karwade in the city's Hudkeshwar area. Mr Pramod's mother and brother Shubham also lived there.

Mr Kharwe was allegedly upset that his younger sister had been missing for the past seven years, the police said.

On Thursday night, he became emotional and blamed himself for not being able to trace his sister. He grabbed a kitchen knife and tried to kill himself, the official said, citing the FIR.

Mr Kharwe pushed away Mr Pramod when he tried to intervene. Mr Pramod's head hit the wall and he sustained injuries, the official said.

Shubham then tried to snatch the knife away but accidentally got stabbed. He was rushed to the hospital where he died of his wounds in the early hours of Friday.

Based on Mr Pramod's statement, Rohit Kharwe was arrested for culpable homicide not amounting to murder on Saturday, the police said, adding further investigations are underway.

