Maharashtra Lawyer's Mercedes Stolen Inside Court Premises

Advocate Mukesh Shukla said he parked his car in the allotted space outside the court (Representational)

A Mercedes belonging to a lawyer was stolen from the district court premises in Maharashtra's Nagpur Wednesday.

Advocate Mukesh Shukla said he had parked the car in the allotted space outside the court.

"I keep the keys with a photographer who sits nearby. Around 2.45 pm the driver of another lawyer took the keys from his table and gave them to somebody who sped away with the car before the photographer could stop him," said Shukla.

Police said they were probing the theft.

