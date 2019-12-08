5-Year-Old Girl Found Dead With Head Smashed On Nagpur Farm

Police are waiting for the autopsy report to see if the girl was sexually assaulted (Representational)

A five-year-old girl was found dead with her head smashed on an agriculture farm in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Sunday, police said.

The victim was missing since December 6.

"The body of the girl with a serious head injury was found in the agriculture farm on Sunday afternoon where she lived with her parents," police said, adding that it appeared someone smashed her head with a stone.

He said they are awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the exact cause of the death and to know whether the girl was sexually assaulted.

The girl's parents had initially thought she went to her grandmother's house, which is near their home. They lodged a missing person's complaint after they could not find her, police said. Her parents work as farm labourers.

A case of murder has been registered under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).