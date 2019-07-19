Engineering Student Commits Suicide In Hostel Room In Nagpur

Police said he was apparently upset over his poor performance in exams. (Representational)

A 19-year-old engineering student of a prestigious institute allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his hostel room in Nagpur, police said Friday.

Manojkumar Surnarayana, a first year student of the Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur (VNIT), was apparently upset over his poor performance in exams, they said.

According to the police, Surnarayana, a resident of Korba in neighbouring Chhattisgarh, hanged himself from the ceiling fan using a bed sheet in his hostel room Wednesday evening.

No suicide note was found, they said.

However, preliminary investigations indicated he may have taken the extreme step as he was not doing well in studies and had failed in some subjects, the police added.

