CCTV Shows Audi Owned By Maharashtra BJP Chief's Son Ramming Vehicles

The video footage of a luxury car belonging to the son a top politician ramming several vehicles on a busy road in Nagpur has emerged. The car - an Audi - dashed past a crossing and hit a car and then a moped, shows the 14-second clip.

The car is owned by Sanket Bawankule, son of Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

Five people were in the car during the crash at around 1 am. Three of them, including Sanket, managed to escape while the driver and another occupant were arrested.

They were returning from a beer bar and the blood samples of the arrested persons have been sent for examination, said sources.

The collision left two people riding the moped injured. The car hit several other vehicles and the occupants of one such car chased the Audi and stopped it near Mankapur bridge, news agency PTI cited an unnamed police official as saying.

"The incident occurred in front of Centre Point Hotel. A car had fled after hitting two other cars and a bike. A case has been registered and two accused have been arrested," said Inspector Anamika Mirjhapure at the Sitabuldi Police Station.

She identified the accused as Arjun Hawre and Ronit Chittamwar.

The Maharashtra BJP chief has admitted that the Audi was registered in his son's name. He said the cops must conduct an impartial probe and take appropriate action if they are found guilty.

"The law must be equal for all," he said.