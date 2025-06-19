18-Month-Old Child Injured In Accident Between Audi, Bike In Delhi: Cops

An 18-month-old child was injured due to an accident between an Audi car and a motorcyle in southeast Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin area on Thursday, an official said.

An accident between an Audi car and motorcyle was reported in Hazrat Nizamuddin area, the official said, adding that while no one died, a child was injured.

"The child has been admitted to AIIMS trauma centre," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said.

A case has been registered and investigation is ongoing, he added.

Further details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)