4 Drunk Guests Stab Groom's Friend, Bride's Brother Over Music In Nagpur

Police said the knife attack happened during a wedding reception (Representational)

A groom's friend and the bride's brother were allegedly stabbed and injured by four drunk people, who were angry at music being stopped at a wedding function in Nagpur, the police said on Monday.

The incident took place in the city's Kapil Nagar on Sunday, a police officer said.

"The marriage took place on Saturday and a reception was held near the groom's house the next day. The music was stopped as the four had begun creating ruckus after getting drunk. The groom's friend and the bride's brother were stabbed. They are in hospital," he said.

Efforts are on to catch the four accused, the officer said.