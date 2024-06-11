Chinese Man Dies By Suicide In Bihar Jail

A Chinese man, accused of entering India illegally, died on Tuesday after he allegedly made a suicide attempt at a jail in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, officials said.

Li Jiaqi of China's Shandong province was arrested on June 6 near Laxmi Chowk in the Brahmapura police station area for not having valid travel documents, including visa. A map of China, a mobile phone and currencies of China, Nepal and India were found in his possession, they said.

A case was registered under The Foreigners Act, 1946, and subsequently, he was sent to jail and lodged at the Amar Shaheed Khudiram Bose Central Prison, they added.

"On June 7, he was found injured and unconscious in the toilet of the prison's hospital after attempting to cut his important body parts with broken eyeglasses. He was immediately shifted to Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH), Muzaffarpur, by the jail authorities, where he succumbed to injuries on Tuesday," said a statement issued by the hospital.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)