After Ink Attack, Bihar Shelter Home Accused Says 'Fear Lynching'

Brajesh Thakur asked the court to save him from the mob

Brajesh Thakur, the man who ran the Bihar shelter home where over 30 girls were raped and tortured, faced an ink attack while he was being led by policemen to court today.

Thakur, in handcuffs, was almost surrounded and heckled by a protesting mob, but was saved by the police.

Accused of running a network based on the rape and assault of the girls living in his shelter home, the 50-year-old asked the court to save him from the mob and pleaded: "Make special arrangements for my court appearance or I will be lynched."

He also complained to the court that he was "being treated badly in jail and was being humiliated".

Jail officials, he claimed, "harass me, wake me up at odd hours and make me do all kind of things."

The judge at the special court in Muzaffarpur listened to his claims but didn't say anything.

Reports suggest Thakur is not actually in a jail cell but in the hospital wing on complaints of lower back pain and a weak heart.

Thakur was shifted to hospital weeks after his arrest on June 2.

Thakur, whose NGO ran many shelter homes, is one of the 10 people arrested for the rape of girls at the Muzaffarpur home. Some girls were as young as seven. The girls were drugged, raped, forced to sleep naked and scalded with boiling water by Thakur and his staff, a police charge-sheet has revealed.

The charge-sheet details a network of police, politicians, administration and criminals exploiting and torturing the girls.

In a photo in which he is being led away by the police, handcuffed, Thakur sports a grin that appears to display his complete lack of remorse.

Thakur allegedly has links in Patna's corridors of power. He ran several non-profits and was a member of several state-level media committees, including the press accreditation, Press Information Bureau and the Bihar assembly press committee.