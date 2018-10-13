Woman, Lover Get Life Term For Killing Husband Who Opposed Their Affair

A court slapped a fine of Rs 7,000 on each convict and sentenced them to life imprisonment. (File)

A local court sentenced a woman and her lover to life imprisonment for killing her husband in Muzaffarnagar after he opposed their relationship.

Additional District Sessions judge Ravinder Kumar on Friday evening imposed a fine of Rs 7,000 each on Raheesa and her lover, Rizwan, after holding them guilty under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence).

He sentenced them to life imprisonment.

According to the prosecution, on June 15, 2010, the two accused killed her husband, Shahnawaz, who was a shopkeeper, after he opposed their affair.

Mr Shahnawaz's brother Islam had lodged a police complaint in the case following which an FIR was registered.