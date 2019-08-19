Woman Allegedly Harassed For Dowry In Uttar Pradesh, Kills Herself

A woman hanged herself from the ceiling of her residence after being allegedly harassed for dowry

A woman hanged herself from the ceiling of her residence after being allegedly harassed for dowry by her in-laws in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, police said this morning.

Rashmi had married Sumit Kumar eight months ago.

Mr Kumar and his father have been arrested on abetment to suicide charge based on a complaint by the woman's father, they said.

The suicide was reported from a village on Sunday.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

