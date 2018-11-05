UP Woman Died During Abortion, Boyfriend Threw Her Body In Jungle: Police

Man arrested for "throwing girfriend's body in jungle" after she died during abortion (Representational)

A man was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar in connection with the death of his girlfriend in Kutubpur village, police said today.

The woman's body was found near a forest in Muzaffarnagar On September 18, following which an investigation was started, Senior Superintendent of Police Sudhir Kumar said.

It was found that the woman - Asmin - was pregnant, and died during an abortion attempt, Mr Kumar told news agency PTI.

The investigation led the police to her boyfriend. "It was later discovered that the man, identified as Hussain, threw his girlfriend's body in a forest after she died during the abortion attempt," Mr Kumar said.

He said that a case was filed against Hussain under section 304-A - Punishment for culpable homicide - under the Indian Penal Code.

More details awaited.

