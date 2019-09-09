UP Cop Fires At Girl's Uncle After Marriage Cancelled Over Dowry Demand

Shahrukh, posted as constable in Moradabad, shot at girl's uncle Nafees on Sunday, a police official said.

Muzaffarnagar | | Updated: September 09, 2019 12:07 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
UP Cop Fires At Girl's Uncle After Marriage Cancelled Over Dowry Demand

An attempt to murder case was registered against the cop, police said. (Representational image)


A police constable has opened fire at a girl's relative in Budhana town in Muzaffarnagar after his marriage was cancelled over dowry demand, an official said on Monday.

Shahrukh, posted as constable in Moradabad, shot at girl's uncle Nafees on Sunday, a police official said.

The bullet hit the man in thigh and he was shifted to a hospital, police said.

An attempt to murder case was registered against Shahrukh and three others, the official said.

Shahrukh, resident of Budhana, was supposed to get married on August 23, but the wedding was cancelled over dowry demand of cash and a car, police said.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Muzaffarnagardowry

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
SensexChandrayaan 2MuharramPriyavrataMumbaiDonald TrumpISROPNR StatusChhichhore MovieJio DTHAmwayJioAmazon Sale

................................ Advertisement ................................