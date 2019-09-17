Unaccounted Gold, Silver Ornaments Worth Rs 3 Crore Seized From UP

Police have seized unaccounted gold and silver ornaments in Shamli district of UP

Police this morning said they have seized unaccounted gold and silver ornaments worth an estimated Rs 3 crore from a car on Kairana Road in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh. They took into custody three people for questioning.

Senior police officer Ajay Kumar said police officials intercepted the vehicle during routine checking and found the ornaments on Monday evening.

"Three people have been taken into custody for questioning," Mr Kumar said.

