Unable To Repay Loans, Farmer Commits Suicide In UP's Muzaffarnagar

The farmer, Dhanprakash, died Thursday at a hospital in Sahojani Tagan village under the Mansurpur Police Station limits, five days after consuming poison.

Muzaffarnagar | | Updated: June 21, 2019 12:09 IST
A 65-year-old farmer committed suicide after being unable to repay loans.(Representational)


Muzaffarnagar: 

A 65-year-old farmer committed suicide by consuming poison in a village here allegedly after being harassed for not being able to repay a loan he had taken from a bank, police said today.

The farmer, Dhanprakash, died Thursday at a hospital in Sahojani Tagan village under the Mansurpur Police Station limits, five days after consuming poison, they said.

According to the police, the farmer's family members alleged that he took the extreme step as the bank officials kept harassing him to clear the loan he had taken for buying a tractor.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

