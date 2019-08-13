Teen With Disabilities Raped For Months In Uttar Pradesh, Gets Pregnant

A case was registered and the victim has been sent for medical examination. (Representational Image)

A fifteen-year-old differently-abled girl was raped and impregnated by a 50-year-old neighbour in Wajidpur village of Jansath tehsil of Muzaffarnagar, police said on Tuesday.

The arrested accused, identified as Rajpal Saini, raped the minor girl over a period of several months, said Station House Officer (SHO) Yogesh Sharma.

A case was registered and the victim has been sent for medical examination, the SHO said.

The incident came to light when the family members of the victim found out about her seven-month pregnancy, he added.

Meanwhile, irate villagers protested and demanded strict action against the accused.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.