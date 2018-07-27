Teen Consumes Poison After Being Sexually Assaulted In UP's Muzaffarnagar

The girl has been admitted in a district hospital in Muzaffarnagar.

A 17-year-old girl allegedly consumed poison after being sexually assaulted by a man from Budana village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district. The father of the girl alleges that she was being threatened to take her police complain back and since the accused were not arrested, she, under pressure, consumed poison. The girl has been admitted in a district hospital nearby.

The girl was alone at home when the man Anangpal entered the house and assaulted her. When she protested, he threatened to kill her. The girl's family had filed a complaint with the police but even after two days, no action was taken against the accused, news agency ANI reported.

Shedding light on the incident, Ajay Dehat, Superintendent of the police, rural, said, "We had got the news of assault and a police official was sent to the place. The family members and gram pradhan said that they will get the matter resolved."

"The next day too, a police official was sent to the family and they said that FIR is not required as we are getting the matters resolved internally. The accused Anangpal belongs to the family itself. He has been now been arrested," the police officer said.

Talking about police inaction on the matter, he said, "The police was in constant touch with the family members. They were causing delay in registering the FIR. We are hearing that the family members were pressurizing the girl not to file an FIR."

Victim's statement has been recorded and she is out of danger, he added.



