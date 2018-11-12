Police Case Against 4 For Allegedly Murdering Muzaffarnagar Riots Accused

The communal clashes in Muzaffarnagar in 2013 had claimed more than 60 lives (Representational)

A case has been filed against four unidentified persons on Sunday for the alleged murder of a 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots accused, the police said.

The body of Ram Das alias Kala (30), bearing a bullet injury, was found from his home in Kutba village in Muzaffarnagar.

Circle Officer (CO) Hariram Yadav said the police registered a case after a complaint was filed by the victim's brother, Sanjiv who alleged that the four assailants had come on motorcycles and shot his brother.

Security was beefed up in and around the communally sensitive village where eight people had reportedly died and several left injured during the 2013 riots.

Extra police personnel were deployed as a precautionary measure to prevent any untoward incident, officials said.

The communal clashes in Muzaffarnagar and adjoining areas in August and September 2013 had claimed more than 60 lives while over 40,000 people were displaced.