4 Convicted Of Beating UP Woman To Death For Refusing To Pay Eunuchs

The four convicted persons were imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 each (Representational)

A local court convicted four people on Wednesday over the death of a woman who was beaten up for refusing to pay Rs 51,000 to a group of eunuchs at her son's wedding.

The four accused include two persons of the transgender community, Anjali alias Chandni and Hina and two men identified as Joni and Yusuf.

According to the prosecution, Kamla, 55, wife of Sahendra, was beaten to death by the group for not fulfilling their demand on her son's wedding at Simbhalka village in Shamli district on August 11, 2012.

The additional district sessions judge Ram Sudh Singh sentenced the four people to four years imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 each after holding them guilty under the relevant section of the Indian Penal Code.