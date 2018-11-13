Clashes In Muzaffarnagar After Dalit Girl, 5, Allegedly Sexually Harassed

One person has been arrested and search is on for other six after a minor Dalit girl was allegedly sexually harassed in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar.

Muzaffarnagar | | Updated: November 13, 2018 14:33 IST
Stones were reportedly thrown at the girl's family after the accused was confronted.

Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh): 

One person has been arrested and six others booked after clashes broke out between two groups in Aterna village in Muzaffarnagar over the alleged sexual harassment of a minor Dalit girl, police said on Tuesday.

The clash broke out on Monday evening after a five-year-old girl was allegedly sexually harassed by a villager, they said.

Police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control, they added.

According to the complaint lodged by the girl's family, the accused and his aides threw stones at them when they confronted him.

Amit Kumar (25) was injured in the stone attack and was taken to hospital, SHO Hariram Yadav said.

A case has been registered under different sections of the Indian Penal Code, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, police said.

A manhunt has been launched to arrest the remaining six accused. Security has been tightened and extra police personnel deployed in the village, they said.



