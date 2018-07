The 15-year-old was allegedly raped on Sunday. (File)

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in Shahpur in Muzaffarnagar for allegedly raping a minor girl and sharing a video of the act, police said today.

A case was registered against the accused following a complaint by the girl's family, police said.

According to the complaint, the accused raped the 15-year-old girl yesterday and made the video of the crime. He later uploaded the video, police said.