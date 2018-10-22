Couple Missing For Over A Month Found Dead In Uttar Pradesh

The bodies have been sent for postmortem and probe into the matter is on (Representational)

A 20-year-old woman and her lover allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison at Kairana in Shamli district on Monday, nearly one and a half months after they eloped from their homes, the police said.

They were identified as Deepak Prem Singh, a resident of Sisoli village, and Sunita, a Lalukheri resident. Both had gone missing for one and a half months, Circle Officer Rajesh Tiwari said.

It is suspected that they took the extreme step as their families were opposed to their relationship, he said.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem and probe into the matter is on, Mr Tiwari added.