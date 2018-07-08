Man Harasses Woman Constable On Bus In UP's Muzaffarnagar, Gets Arrested

The constable, who was in plain clothes, was returning to Ramraj police station to join duty when Amit Kumar harassed her in the bus.

Muzaffarnagar | | Updated: July 08, 2018 20:36 IST
A man was arrested in UP's Muzaffarnagar after he harassed a woman cop in plain clothes on a bus

Muzaffarnagar: 

A woman constable was allegedly harassed by a man in a bus at Miranpur in UP's Muzaffarnagar when she was returning to her police station, following which the accused was arrested, a police officer said today.

The constable, who was in plain clothes, was returning to Ramraj police station from Muzaffarnagar yesterday to join duty when Amit Kumar (26) harassed her in the bus, SHO Manoj Choudhary said.

When she opposed, the accused alighted from the bus and hid in a sugarcane field, Mr Choudhary said.

On receiving information police rushed to the spot and after a search, arrested the accused, the officer said.

Woman ConstableWoman Constable HarassedMuzaffarnagar News

