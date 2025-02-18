Video Of RPF Woman Constable Carrying Her Child And Performing Duties At New Delhi Railways Station Is Viral

A Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) constable has become a viral sensation after a video surfaced online showing her working at New Delhi Railway Station while carrying her infant. , which depicts her managing crowds with a baton in one hand while her baby sleeps peacefully against her chest.

"She serves, she nurtures, she does it all... A mother, a warrior, standing tall... Constable Reena from 16BN/RPSF performing her duties while carrying her child, representing the countless mothers who balance the call of duty with motherhood every day," the agency wrote while posting the video.

The video shows Reena, in uniform and carrying a baton, diligently monitoring passengers at the station while wearing a baby carrier with her one-year-old child asleep inside.

According to The Times of India, the constable, who was originally on leave, was called back to duty after the tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station that resulted in 18 deaths.

Reena's husband, a CRPF constable, is currently stationed in Jammu and Kashmir, according to the report. With no living in-laws to assist, she has no choice but to bring her child to work while searching for a caregiver.

"It's just part of my daily routine. I make sure the baby stays safe," Reena explained. "I'm looking for someone to help, but until I find a caregiver, I'll keep doing what needs to be done."



