The passerbys saw a women being harrased and protested in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh.(Representational)

Six people were allegedly beaten up by a group of men here after they protested against the harassment of a woman, police said today.The incident took place in the Vilayat Nagar area last evening, they said.The injured persons, including two women, were admitted to a local hospital, police said.A case was registered at the Bhopa police station and the matter is being investigated.