50-Year-Old Man Killed, 20 Injured After Truck Collides With Car In UP

A man was killed and 20 others, including women, were injured in a collision between a car and mini-truck near Kamheda village on the Ganga canal road in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Monday evening, police said.

The dead has been identified as one 50-year-old Madan. The injured were shifted to a hospital.

The victims were returning from a religious ceremony when the collision took place, police said.

