26-Year-Old Arrested For Murder, Burying Body In Muzaffarnagar

The deadbody was recovered from the spot in the village (Representational)

A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a youth whose body was found buried in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, the police said.

Sorabh, an earth-mover operator, strangled and later buried Anuj a month ago at Atali village under Titawi police station, Muzaffarnagar senior police official Abhishek Yadav said on Sunday.

Sorabh and Anuj were in love with the same girl and the accused decided to kill the latter for coming in the way of the relationship, the officer said.

According to Mr Yadav, the police registered a case and arrested Sorabh.

Anuj's body was recovered from the spot in Atali village upon identification by the accused, the SSP added.