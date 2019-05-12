2 Arrested For Supplying Drugs To Inmates In Muzaffarnagar Jail: Police

One of the accused was arrested after 1,000 tablets were recovered from his possession during frisking at the district jail on Saturday

Muzaffarnagar | | Updated: May 12, 2019 16:47 IST
One of the accused said he would hand the drugs over to an inmate (Representational)


Muzaffarnagar: 

Two members of a gang, allegedly supplying drugs to jail inmates, have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Sunday.

One of the accused, Manish Kumar, was arrested after 1,000 tablets were recovered from his possession during frisking at the district jail on Saturday, police officer Satpal Antil said.

Kumar came to the jail to meet an inmate and give him the drugs, he said.

During interrogation, Kumar revealed the whereabouts of his accomplice, Raj Singh, the officer said.

Singh was later arrested from Muzaffarnagar city, he added.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and a search is underway to capture other members of the gang, the officer said.



