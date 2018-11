A case of murder has been registered against four people by Uttar Pradesh police. (File)

A Class 8 student who was injured in celebratory gunfire during a wedding at Belda village in Muzaffarnagar has died, the police said today.

17-year-old Adil was hit by a bullet on October 27 when someone fired in the air.

He was admitted to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, said police official BP Singh.

A case of murder has been registered against four people, he said.