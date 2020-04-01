15-Year-Old Girl Raped In UP's Muzaffarnagar, Accused Absconding: Police

The accused took the girl to his house and raped her on Tuesday, following which her family members lodged a complaint, police official Yogesh Sharma said.

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth in Uttar Pradesh. (Representational)

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

The accused took the girl to his house and raped her on Tuesday, following which her family members lodged a complaint, police official Yogesh Sharma said.

The youth also threatened the girl of dire consequences if she reported the matter to anyone, he said.

The official said a case was registered under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act

The accused was absconding, police said.

