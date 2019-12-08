14-Year-Old Girl Pregnant After Being Raped In UP: Police

The girl went to a hospital on Saturday where tests confirmed that she was four months pregnant.

The police have arrested the accused and registered a case against him. (Representational)

Muzaffarnagar:

A 14-year-old girl was found pregnant in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, five months after she was allegedly raped, the police said. 

The girl went to a hospital on Saturday where tests confirmed that she was four months pregnant. Her father filed a police complaint later. 

The police have arrested the accused and registered a case against him. 

According to police complaint, the girl was raped five months ago when she had gone to a field. The accused threatened the girl with dire consequences if she told anyone. 

