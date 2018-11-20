12 Injured In Fight After Man's Chickens Enter Neighbour's House

Security was tightened in the area to thwart any untoward incident. (File)

Two groups clashed with sharp weapons and sticks in Muzaffarnagar after a man's chickens entered his neighbour's house in Bhojaheri town of Uttar Pradesh, leaving 12 people injured, police said today.

The clash took place yesterday evening in Bhojaheri after one Shehzad alleged that another Mehrazuddin's chickens had entered his house, a police officer, said.

Their argument on the issue turned violent and their supporters clashed with sharp weapons and lathis, he added.

The injured people, including women, were admitted to a local hospital, the cop said.

Security was tightened in the area to thwart any untoward incident and the situation is under control, he said.