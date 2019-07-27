1 Kanwariya Dead, 4 Injured As 2 Bikes Collide On Delhi-Dehradun Highway

One kanwariya killed, another four injured on Delhi-Dehradun highway (Representational image)

One kanwariya was killed and another four were seriously injured after two bikes crashed into each other on the Delhi-Dehradun national highway, police said this morning.

The accident occurred on Friday night, killing 23-year-old Arun from Haryana, they said, adding that the injured were taken to a hospital.

In another incident in Muzaffarnagar, a labourer identified as Arif was killed on Friday night. He accidentally fell in a pan of boiling oil at a kawar camp along the highway.

Family members of Arif staged a protest demanding compensation. His body was sent for post-morterm, police said.

