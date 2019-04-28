Woman Killed By Parents In Suspected Honour Killing Case In Maharashtra

In a suspected case of honour killing, a woman was allegedly killed by her parents at Kautha village in in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra for marrying against their wishes, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on April 23, and police have booked the woman's parents following a complaint lodged by her husband on Saturday, an official said.

The accused have been identified as Bramhadev Ramaji Markad and his wife Asha, police said.

In his complaint, Devendra Kothavale (26) said that Pratibha (24) and he fell in love in 2018. While she worked as a pharmacist, he is a medical representative in a pharmaceutical company.

Sub-inspector Vilas Chawali of Sonai police station said, "They wanted to get married. But Pratibha's parents were against their marriage as Devendra belonged to the Brahmin community, while they were Maratha."

Although both Pratibha and Devendra tried to convince her parents, they remained firm on their stand. After months of wait, they finally tied the knot on April 1 in a traditional Hindu ceremony at Sangamner in the district, where Devendra lived, the official said.

"On April 21, Pratibha's younger sister came visiting her in Sangamner and told her that their parents have finally accepted her marriage. She told Pratibha that they have asked her meet them at home," Mr Chawali, who is investigating the case, said.

Accordingly, Pratibha went to her parents'' house in Kautha village in Newase tehsil two days later in the morning hours.

"However, the same afternoon, Pratibha's parents called Devendra and informed him that she has died following a heart attack," the PSI said.

However, in his complaint, Devendra has alleged that Pratibha's parents burnt her alive, he added.

A case has been registered against the Markad couple under IPC sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), Mr Chawali said.

No arrest has been made so far and a probe into the case was on, police said.

