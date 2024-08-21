Woman Harassed, Dragged By Hair On Mumbai Skywalk, Accused Arrested

The incident took place around 8.30 pm on Tuesday.

A 34-year-old woman was harassed by a man on a skywalk in Kurla area, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, who was beaten up after the incident by some passersby, was taken into custody and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital, an official said.

The incident took place around 8.30 pm on Tuesday.

After getting down at the suburban Chunabhatti railway station, the woman was walking down the skywalk towards LBS road when a man caught hold of her from behind in the darkness and said she was his wife, the official said.

The woman raised alarm, but he tried to pull her towards him by grabbing her hair, as per the complaint.

Some passersby came to her help and thrashed the accused, the official said.

Teams of Dharavi and Kurla police stations rushed to the spot after being alerted and took the accused, identified as Ganesh Prasad (42), in custody.

Prasad, a resident of Khar, was taken to hospital as he had suffered injuries during the thrashing.

A case under section 74 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against him and a probe was underway, the police official said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)