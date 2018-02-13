Woman Dies In Hailstorm In Maharashtra's Parbhani District With the death of Kamble in Parbhani, the death toll in the hailstorms in the state since Sunday had risen to four.

One woman died and 9 others were injured after a hailstorm hit Purna tehsil of Parbhani district Mumbai: A woman was on Monday killed, and nine others injured, in a hailstorm that hit Purna tehsil of Parbhani district.



"Bhagirathibai Kamble, a resident of Chudawa village in Purna tehsil of Parbhani district, died day after a part of a cattle shed fell on her. She had taken refuge there during the hailstorm but strong winds brought down the cattle shed killing her," P Shiv Shankar, district collector of Parbhani told PTI.



"Selu, Manvat and Jintur tehsils had experienced hailstorms yesterday. Today it hit Purna tehsil, injuring at least nine persons including six men and three women. They were treated at a local hospital. None of the injuries are serious," he said.



The damage assessment was already in progress in the district and staff would be visiting the places which had been hit by hailstorms today to photograph damaged property and record injuries to cattle, officials said.



With the death of Kamble in Parbhani, the death toll in the hailstorms in the state since Sunday had risen to four, said officials.



Officials said that Namdev Shinde, 65, from Vanjar Umrad village and Asaram Jagtap, 60, from Nivdunga village of Jafrabad tehsil in Jalna, and Yamunabai Humbad, 60, from Washim district had died Sunday.



