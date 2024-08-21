Woman Beats Up Prosecutor On Court Premises In Mumbai After Losing Case

A complaint was registered against the accused on Tuesday (Representational)

A case has been registered after a woman allegedly assaulted a special public prosecutor on the court premises in CBD Belapur area of Navi Mumbai, police said on Wednesday.

No arrest has been made in the case yet.

Shalini Veerbhadra Panda (39) allegedly abused and beat up special prosecutor Ravindra Jadhav on Tuesday afternoon.

Shalini Panda, a resident of Seawoods area, was the complainant in a criminal case, and she was apparently angry with the prosecutor as the court acquitted the accused, said an official of CBD police station.

The First Information Report was registered against her on Tuesday evening under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 132 (assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from doing his duty) and 352 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace). Further probe is underway.

