On Camera, Sena MLA Dumps Garbage On Man For "Not Getting Drains Cleaned"

MLA Dilip Lande said the contractor had not been showing up to get drains cleaned.

In a striking incident of high-handedness, a Shiv Sena legislator made a contractor sit on a waterlogged road in Mumbai and asked people to dump garbage on him to "punish" him for allegedly not getting drains cleaned properly.

In visuals of the incident that have gone viral, Dilip Lande, MLA from Kandivali constituency in north Mumbai, and several others are seen asking the contractor to sit on the waterlogged road. As the contractor sits, a person walks up to him and pushes him. The MLA is then seen directing two men as they lift heaps of garbage and slush and pour them over the contractor.

The contractor allegedly had not been showing up to get the drains cleaned and with the city receiving heavy monsoon rainfall over the past few days, the choked drains led to waterlogging on the road.

In a statement he later shared with the media, Mr Lande said those responsible for preventing waterlogging in the area are not showing up to do their job. "But people have placed their trust and elected me an MLA. So to fulfill my duty, I came here with the chief of the local party unit and Shiv Sainiks to clean the drains."

"This work was entrusted to the contractor but he did not do it. That is why I have come out on the street to get the drain cleaned. We brought the contractor here because he did not do his job," the legislator added.

Notably, Shiv Sena has been controlling the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for the past 25 years.